No "substantive" Nigerian oilfield bid rounds until prices recover- NNPC

Libby George Reuters
Nigeria will not hold "substantive" oilfield bid rounds until prices recover, the head of the state oil company said on Tuesday in a web conference.

Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, also said the petroleum industry bill to overhaul the country's sector was expected to be passed in the next three to four months.

