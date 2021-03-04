No specific reason for compliance talks with Norges-Thyssenkrupp

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Thursday said it was in regular talks about compliance issues with Norway's wealth fund, adding there were no specific reasons for current discussions.

Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, late on Wednesday said the German firm will be subject of an "active ownership" process as the fund's management seeks to probe its anti-corruption work.

"Thyssenkrupp is in regular and constructive dialog with its investors. This also includes the Norwegian wealth fund. In these discussions, governance issues are also repeatedly addressed, such as the implementation of the zero tolerance policy in compliance issues," the company said.

"Thyssenkrupp takes this zero tolerance policy very seriously and has an established compliance system. There is no specific reason for discussions on these topics."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

