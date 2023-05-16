News & Insights

No Singapore Airlines' Airbus A320neo planes with Pratt & Whitney engines grounded - exec

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

May 16, 2023 — 10:50 pm EDT

Written by Chen Lin for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - None of the Airbus A320neo planes in the Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI group with Pratt & Whitney engines are currently grounded over a lack of engines, Leslie Thng, CEO of Scoot, the airline's low-cost subsidiary, said on Wednesday.

Go Airlines (India) Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection this month, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus A320neos. Pratt, part of Raytheon Technologies RTX.N says the claims are without evidence and divert attention from the airline's financial woes.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((martin.petty@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

