"No significant mechanical damage" to Valero refineries from winter storm -CEo

HOUSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp's VLO.N refineries in the U.S. Mid-West and Gulf Coast sustained "no significant mechanical damage" from the winter storm that started on Feb. 14, said Chief Executive Joe Gorder on Thursday.

"Although our refineries and plants in those regions were also impacted, they did not suffer any significant mechanical damage and were restarted within a short period after the storm," Gorder said during a Thursday morning call to discuss first quarter results with Wall Street analysts.

