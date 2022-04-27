No signal Russia will stop gas deliveries to Germany, minister says

There is no signal Russia will stop delivering gas to Germany, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday, after Russian energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for failing to pay for gas in roubles.

Lindner said Germany will return next year to the debt brake rule of the constitution, which limits new borrowing to a tiny fraction of economic output.

