No separate trial for former JPMorgan executive in Epstein case

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

April 10, 2023 — 11:25 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a request by former JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N executive Jes Staley to sever the bank's lawsuit accusing him of concealing what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein from two related lawsuits against the bank.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

