No separate trial for former JPMorgan executive in Epstein case

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a request by former JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N executive Jes Staley to sever the bank's lawsuit accusing him of concealing what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein from two related lawsuits against the bank.

