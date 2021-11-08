No Russian Yamal gas flows into Germany for a third day

Adds details, background

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline between Russia and Germany flowed eastbound for the third day running on Monday before stopping completely, data on German transmission company Gascade's website showed.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, resumed on Thursday after stopping most recently on Oct. 30 but were halted again on Saturday, a bullish factor in tight European gas markets at the start of winter.

The Dutch TTF December contract TRNLTTFMc1, a European benchmark, had risen almost 10% to 81.00 euros per megawatt hour by 0817 GMT on Monday.

Reverse flows - when Germany sends gas to Poland - through Yamal-Europe make it impossible for Gazprom to start shipping additional gas volumes to refill its European storage from Monday, as per an order given by Russian President Vladimir Putin in late October.

Analysts noted Russia had not booked additional day-ahead capacity at Mallnow nor via Ukraine at Sudzha or Sokhranovka crossing points, another gas export route to Europe, further dampening hopes of additional supplies into Europe on Monday.

Gazprom does not plan to offer gas for the European spot market on its electronic sales platform this week either, the company's data showed. Gazprom did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

