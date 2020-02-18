No rush on bill to allow mining on Brazilian indigenous lands, speaker says

US Markets

BRASILIA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house speaker, Rodrigo Maia, said on Tuesday that a bill to allow for mining on protected indigenous lands will not be given the urgency in Congress that some would like.

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has strongly argued that Brazil's Amazon rainforest should be exploited commercially, including lands that have been protected for decades.

