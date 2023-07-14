No risk to public from coke dust release at PBF's Martinez, California refinery - county

July 14 (Reuters) - Analysis showed that coke dust released from PBF Energy's Martinez, California refinery does not pose an ongoing risk to the public health, Contra Costa Health (CCH) said on Friday.

The 156,400 barrel-per-day capacity oil refinery in Martinez released petroleum coke dust, a byproduct of the refining process, on Tuesday.

The dust did not contain high levels of toxic metals, indicating that it does not pose an increased, long-term risk to public health, CCH said in a release.

The release further said that CCH and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District are investigating the incident to determine whether the release violated regulatory law.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)

