No Relief Yet For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 70 points or 2.2 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,140-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a sharply lower open due to coronavirus fears, although some bargain hunting may take hold as the day progresses. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are expected to at least open in similar fashion.

The STI wound up sharply lower on Monday, with damage in all sectors due to growing coronavirus fears.

For the day, the index sank 38.83 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 3,142.20 after trading between 3,140.39 and 3,166.01. Volume was 1.80 billion shares worth 1.56 billion Singapore dollars. There were 384 decliners and 112 gainers.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 3.85 percent, while SembCorp Industries cratered 2.99 percent, Thai Beverage plunged 2.96 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust tumbled 2.13 percent, United Overseas Bank skidded 1.56 percent, Ascendas REIT retreated 1.52 percent, Comfort DelGro declined 1.49 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust sank 1.47 percent, Wilmar International dropped 1.46 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust shed 1.20 percent, Genting Singapore lost 1.14 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust fell 1.00 percent, DBS Group slid 0.92 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dipped 0.91 percent, CapitaLand was down 0.81 percent, Keppel Corp eased 0.60 percent and SingTel was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and the losses accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow fell 1,031.61 points or 3.56 percent to end at 27,960.80, while the NASDAQ lost 355.31 points or 3.71 percent to 9,221.28 and the S&P sank 111.86 points or 3.35 percent to 3,225.89.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected concerns about the spread of the coronavirus amid a spike in the number of confirmed cases outside of China.

Traders shrugged off concerns about the virus earlier this month, helping propel stocks to new record highs amid optimism the outbreak would quickly be contained. But the continued spread of the virus along with several companies warning about the financial impact seems to have traders reassessing their positions.

Gold stocks were among the few groups that bucked the downtrend as the safe haven precious metal for April delivery soared $27.80 to $1,676.60 an ounce.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday amid rising concerns for the outlook for energy demand due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus outside China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.95 or 3.7 percent at $51.43 a barrel.

