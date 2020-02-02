No Relief Yet For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in nine straight sessions, dropping almost 70 points or 4 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,530-point plateau and it's looking at another soft lead again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns over the coronavirus, which continues to spread. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and industrial issues, while the plantation stocks came in mixed.

For the day, the index sank 14.53 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 1,531.06 after trading between 1,530.69 and 1,552.46. Volume was 3.2 billion shares worth 2.5 billion ringgit. There were 868 decliners and 140 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals plummeted 4.03 percent, while Maxis plunged 3.45 percent, MISC tumbled 3.27 percent, Digi.com skidded 2.31 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 2.27 percent, AMMB Holdings declined 2.12 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings sank 1.89 percent, Genting dropped 1.79 percent, IHH Healthcare shed 1.72 percent, Public Bank lost 1.59 percent, Sime Darby Plantations jumped 1.40 percent, Hong Leong Bank climbed 1.39 percent, Press Metal fell 1.21 percent, Sime Darby surrendered 0.91 percent, Maybank slid 0.71 percent, RHB Capital dipped 0.70 percent, Top Glove tanked 0.68 percent, IOI Corporation advanced 0.67 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was down 0.44 percent, CIMB Group eased 0.40 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.31 percent and Axiata and Petronas Gas were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained well into the red throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 603.41 points or 2.09 percent to 28,256.03, while the NASDAQ tumbled 148.00 points or 1.59 percent to 9,150 and the S&P 500 sank 58.14 points or 1.77 percent to 3,225.52. For the week, the Dow shed 2.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.1 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll from the disease continues to rise. Chinese officials said 213 people have died, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 11,800.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income increased more than anticipated in December. Also, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in January.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Friday, weighed down by growing concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.58 or 1.1 percent at $51.56 a barrel, the lowest settlement for a front-month contract in nearly six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.