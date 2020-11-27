US Markets
AZN

No reason to worry about Oxford/Astra vaccine, UK minister says

Contributors
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British housing minister Robert Jenrick said there was no reason for anyone to be concerned about the data behind the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine and said the independent regulator would work to assess it.

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - British housing minister Robert Jenrick said there was no reason for anyone to be concerned about the data behind the Oxford and AstraZeneca AZN.L vaccine and said the independent regulator would work to assess it.

"I don't think there is any reason to be unduly concerned," he told Sky News. "We have now written to the body that will independently assess the veracity and the safety of the vaccine.

"We have to let the independent evaluation happen now."

Some questions have been raised about the Oxford/AstraZeneca data and the robustness of that result.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, editing by Sarah Young)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN BNTX MRNA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular