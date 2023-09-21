News & Insights

No reason for Canadian pension funds to back out from India- India trade official

September 21, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna and Shivangi Acharya for Reuters ->

Sept 21 (Reuters) - India sees no reason for Canadian pension funds to back out from the country given higher returns for Ottawa, an Indian trade official said on Thursday, amid rising tensions between the two countries.

He said the diplomatic tensions between the countries would have no immediate impact on Indian investments in Canada.

"Don't see any reason for them (Canadian pension funds) to back out because of the current issue given higher returns here. They can't get such returns anywhere else so there is no reason for them to back out."

