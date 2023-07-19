No quick fix for Gucci as investors cheer management overhaul

By Mimosa Spencer and Silvia Aloisi

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Kering shares rose more than 6% on Wednesday as investors cheered news of a major management reshuffle at the luxury group, aimed at reviving sales at star label Gucci.

Gucci has lagged rivals LVMH LMVH.PA and Hermes HRMS.PA in recent years, struggling to keep pace with their rebound from the impact of the pandemic.

Kering PRTP.PA announced late on Tuesday that Marco Bizzarri, who had led Gucci since 2015, will leave the company in September. It managing director Jean-Francois Palus - the right hand man of Kering billionaire boss Francois-Henri Pinault - as Gucci's new CEO and president for a transitional period.

Rising star Francesca Bellettini, who has run fast-growing fashion label Yves Saint Laurent since 2013, has been named Kering's deputy CEO in charge of brand development while group finance chief Jean-Marc Duplaix has been appointed as Kering deputy CEO in charge of operations and finance.

The challenge for Gucci now is not to lose any further ground.

Kering reports first-half earnings on July 27.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer and Silvia Aloisi; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Emma Rumney)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.