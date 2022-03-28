US Markets
No progress made in talks between union, Chevron to end California refinery strike -official

Erwin Seba Reuters
HOUSTON, March 28 (Reuters) - No progress was made in talks on Monday between the United Steelworkers union (USW) and Chevron Corp CVX.N to end a strike at the company's Richmond, California, refinery, said a union official,

The two sides are set to meet again on Tuesday, said B.K. White, first vice president of USW Local 12-5, which represents the 500 workers at the San Francisco-area refinery.

