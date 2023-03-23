No plans for UBS to separate Credit Suisse in future, SNB Chairman

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - There are currently no plans for UBS UBSG.S to separate Credit Suisse CSGN.S following the merger of the two banks, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

"The demerger of Credit Suisse from UBS is not on the table," Jordan told reporters.

(Reporting by John Revill and Noele Illien, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.