No perfect way to begin easing of coronavirus lockdown, UK minister says

There is no perfect way to begin gradually easing the lockdown on the British economy and Britons should apply common sense to new guidance, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday as changes to coronavirus restrictions came into effect.

Asked about why the government was allowing estate agents to restart house viewings when people could not have their own family to visit, Shapps said it was easy to pick holes in the guidance as it became more complicated.

"The truth of the matter is, you have to start somewhere. The lockdown message was very straightforward - it was just stay at home. Now as we start to unlock, of course, there have to be decisions made," Shapps told Sky News.

"There is no perfect way of doing this, and we'd ask people to use their common sense... Right now, there has to be a cut-off somewhere."

