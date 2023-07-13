No one said it was the Yellow Brick Road

A tricky path when it comes to attracting – and hanging onto talent – in the financial sector?

Oh, sure, if you insist.

In the aftermath of surveying 531 talent acquisition leaders across sectors in the name of its 2023 Hiring Report, goodtime.io recently released the report’s financial services edition, shining the spotlight on how they’re performing those initiatives despite the challenges.

A few need to know takeaways within the prism of this year’s obstacles in financial services hiring:

Hiring Goal Attainment Fell Short

Top Previous Change: Recruitment Team Turnover

Layoffs Hit Financial Services

Top Expected Challenge: Limiting Hiring Technology

Competitive or Uncompetitive Landscape? You Decide

Oh, and here’s an idea: with an eye on top producers, make a deal they can scarcely refuse, according to linkedin.com.

Ah huh; now you’re listening. With both ears.With younger advisors turning up the heat on their demands, the importance of an up to date technology stack in order to lure potential talent is hardly lost on firms.

“Good technology is a game changer and committing to the tech of the future will be very attractive to those being recruited,” said Jim Frawley, CEO and founder of Bellwether.

financial

advisors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.