No One Has Traded Bitcoin Options on Bakkt for Over a Month: Deribit Continues to Dominate
Bitcoin options traders have completely deserted Bakkt, with its volume and open interest flatlining at $0 since June 15.
- The Intercontinental Exchangeâs subsidiary launched its bitcoin options market in December 2019.Â
- Open interest for the exchangeâs options market has suffered complete inactivity before, but the current 38-day streak dwarfs other periods.Â
- Bakktâs options volume has also dropped to $0 since April 23, according to Skew.
- Bakkt declined to comment when contacted by CoinDesk.
- The record for daily options volume in Bakkt is $528,000, set on January 8.
- According to Skew, 92% of bitcoin options trading volume is controlled by Panama-based exchange Deribit, which reported $101 million in volume Tuesday.
