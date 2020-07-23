No One Has Traded Bitcoin Options on Bakkt for Over a Month: Deribit Continues to Dominate

Bitcoin options traders have completely deserted Bakkt, with its volume and open interest flatlining at $0 since June 15.

The Intercontinental Exchangeâs subsidiary launched its bitcoin options market in December 2019.Â

Open interest for the exchangeâs options market has suffered complete inactivity before, but the current 38-day streak dwarfs other periods.Â

Bakktâs options volume has also dropped to $0 since April 23, according to Skew.

Bakkt declined to comment when contacted by CoinDesk.

The record for daily options volume in Bakkt is $528,000, set on January 8.

According to Skew, 92% of bitcoin options trading volume is controlled by Panama-based exchange Deribit, which reported $101 million in volume Tuesday.

