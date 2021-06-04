No Olympics if no athletes come to Japan, says Tokyo 2020 president

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cannot happen if no athletes can make it to Japan for the event, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said at a news briefing held on Friday.

She said that the decision on whether to host the Games depended on rapidly changing factors such as the coronavirus situation, and that the committee would comply if other organisers were to decide to cancel the Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is scheduled to start on July 23.

