No October Cattle Deliveries from Day 1

Another pullback in the cattle market on Monday has the Dec contract sitting $6.70 below the LoC high from mid-Sep. CME did not have any delivery notices issued and saw the oldest long as 5/2/22. Feeder cattle futures ended the first trade day of the new week $1.22 to $1.92 in the red. Cash trade was mostly $182 in the South and $184 in the North last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell another 68 cents to $249.73 on 10/06.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed Choice had increased by $1.41 to $303.42 and Select was up by $1.72 to $277.50 on Monday afternoon. USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125k head. That matches last week, but is 1,000 head behind the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $182.375, down $0.700,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.350, down $1.325,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $189.625, down $1.150,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.900, down $1.475

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.650, down $1.225

