No Nvidia concessions to EU related to $6.8 bln Mellanox deal

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Nvidia NVDA.O has not offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators examining its $6.8 billion bid for Mellanox Technologies MLNX.O, the European Commission website showed on Friday.

The EU competition enforcer is scheduled to decide on the deal by Dec. 19. It is not clear if the deal will be cleared unconditionally or faces a full-scale investigation.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Robin Emmott)

