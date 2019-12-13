Markets

No Nvidia concessions to EU related to $6.8 bln Mellanox deal

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia has not offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators examining its $6.8 billion bid for Mellanox Technologies, the European Commission website showed on Friday.

The EU competition enforcer is scheduled to decide on the deal by Dec. 19. It is not clear if the deal will be cleared unconditionally or faces a full-scale investigation.

