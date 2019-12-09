No News Is Bad News As Dow Set for Lower Start

U.S. stock futures drifted lower on Monday over nervousness ahead of the effective Dec. 15 deadline for a U.S.-China trade deal.

After the 337-point surge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday on the banner jobs report, futures suggested a slightly weaker start. Tariffs on Chinese goods are set to increase in the middle of December unless the U.S. and China reach an agreement. The Dow is off 16 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures are also off 0.1%.

“There are two big central bank meetings, the U.S.-China tariff deadline and the U.K. election. Our feeling is that these will all pass with favorable, or at least manageable, results for markets. However, with major averages at 52-week highs after a strong year and with four big events that could unexpectedly turn sour, the risk-reward for traders favors the downside,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at broker London Capital Group.

Chinese exports fell in November, the fourth straight decline.

The Federal Reserve’s decision on whether to hold interest rates steady comes on Wednesday, and the latest consumer-price index and retail sales reports are due this week as well. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged after three straight reductions.

The European Central Bank also is expected to keep rates unchanged on Thursday, when it meets for the first time since Christine Lagarde became president.

The British pound edged higher ahead of the Dec. 12 election, in which financial markets anticipate the Conservatives to win a majority.

Of companies in the spotlight, pharmaceutical company Merck said it’s buying biotech ArQule for $20 a share, or more than double Friday’s close, and French drug giant Sanofi said it is going to buy biotech Synthorx for $68 a share—nearly triple the biotech’s $25.03-a-share close on Friday.

