No newbies

You’re unlikely to see fresh faces among fintech firms.

People person? Bummer, huh?

In any event, according to a major new report, according to a new report Exploring Fintech in 2023 by Erlang Solutions, driven by the tumultuous economic climate, for the year, half of all fintech firms have nipped hiring in the bud, reported yahoo.com.

Among a number of fintech employees, the first half of last year didn’t exactly smack of a Hallmark moment. From mortgage lenders to firms processing digital payments, across 45 companies, more than 4,000 saw their roles go down the drain.

Chomping at the bit to expand and fueled by factors like low interest rates, during the dawn of the pandemic, Fintechs flourished, according to Bloomberg.com. Since then, a plummet in earnings and slumping shares fueled a drop in earnings among firms.

“After several years of sky-high venture funding and more unicorn valuations than you can count on one hand, a lot of fintechs are being forced to mature and streamline more rapidly than they planned to, and job cuts are a quick way to do so,” said Charlotte Principato, financial services analyst at Morning Consult. “This was bound to happen at some point.”

