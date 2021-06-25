US Markets
No new proposals exchanged in Exxon Texas refinery lockout

Contributor
Erwin Seba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

No new proposals for ending a two-month lockout of 650 United Steelworkers union members from Exxon Mobil Corp’s Beaumont, Texas refinery were made during a meeting this week, said union and company spokespeople.

HOUSTON, June 25 (Reuters) - No new proposals for ending a two-month lockout of 650 United Steelworkers union members from Exxon Mobil Corp’s XOM.N Beaumont, Texas refinery were made during a meeting this week, said union and company spokespeople.

The lead negotiators for both sides met on Wednesday, but no proposals were exchanged, the spokespeople said.

Exxon locked out the workers on May 1 citing the risk of a strike. The USW has said the company’s last proposal requires its members to give up long-standing seniority and would create a separate contract for workers in a lube oil plant from that for workers in the refinery.

Exxon has said the proposal would give it flexibility to be profitable in even low-margin environments.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

