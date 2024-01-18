No need to suspend German debt brake in 2024 budget, committee member says

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Germany does not need to suspend its brake on debt issuance in 2024 to finance support for rebuilding after major floods in western Germany in 2021, Green Party politician Sven-Christian Kindler said on Thursday before a meeting of parliament's budget committee.

Germany has 6.3 billion euros ($6.9 billion) more than expected to help finance this year's budget, according to provisional budget accounts for last year published by the finance ministry on Tuesday.

Some of that money can be used for a special fund, created in 2021 following floods in the Ahr Valley, that has been earmarked 2.7 billion euros this year.

That means suspending the country's debt brake - aimed at limiting government borrowing - will not be necessary this year.

Another change is that the German coalition government will not make the Federal Labour Office (BA) repay a total of 5.2 billion euros from 2024 to 2027 for money received during the coronavirus crisis, Kindler said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition announced an agreement on the key points of the draft budget for 2024 in December following weeks of talks, after a Constitutional Court ruling threw the government's finances into disarray. However, some changes to the agreement have been made since then.

Kindler also said the coalition was sticking to plans to phase out a tax break on agricultural diesel despite farmers' protests.

The meeting of the budget committee of the Bundestag lower house of parliament, which will put the finishing touches to financial planning for 2024, will take place on Thursday and is expected to finish in the evening.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Maria Martinez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

