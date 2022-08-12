No need for strong monetary policy tightening, Polish cbank head says

Add quotes, details

WARSAW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Poland does not require further strong monetary policy tightening to ensure price stability in the middle term, based on current data and forecasts, Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said in an article published on Friday.

Writing for the daily Super Express, Glapinski said that despite a gradual decline, inflation will remain at an elevated level in 2023.

"However, in 2024 the price dynamics will be significantly lower and in the last quarter of this year (2024) it should return to around 3.5%, the upper limit for deviations from the inflation target," the central bank governor wrote.

On Friday, the statistical office said that in July inflation reached 15.6%.

The central bank has raised its main interest rate by a total of 640 basis points over the last year to 6.50% in July.

"...it can be concluded that the actions taken by MPC so far have been correct and effective, and ensuring medium-term price stability - in the light of the current data and forecasts - will not require further, strong tightening of the monetary policy," wrote Glapinski.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jon Boyle and Raissa Kasolowsky)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: anna.wlodarczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.