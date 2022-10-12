World Markets

No movement with Russia's Putin on detainee Griner, Biden says

Contributors
Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
Brendan O'Brien Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

There has been no movement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Moscow's detention of American Brittney Griner, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - There has been no movement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Moscow's detention of American Brittney Griner, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Biden told CNN that he would meet with Putin at the G20 meeting next month if the Russian leader wanted to discuss the detained WNBA star, but that he generally had no intention of meeting with Putin although it would depend on the circumstances.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Brendan O'Brien; writing by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular