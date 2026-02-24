No Mortgage? Here are 10 States Where You Can Live on Social Security Alone.

Key Points

Nearly 22 million Americans live on Social Security benefits alone.

Only 10 states make it possible -- if you're mortgage free.

Delaware tops the list of states that make it slightly easier to live on benefits alone.

As anyone who lives on Social Security benefits alone can tell you, it can be a tricky proposition. Even without a mortgage, the majority of Social Security recipients can't entirely cover their living expenses. However, Realtor.com recently compiled a list of states where those without a mortgage can live on benefits alone.

(Note: Housing expenses refer to the costs associated with homeownership. This includes things like home insurance, utilities, property taxes, and maintenance. Although eliminating a mortgage can help your dollars stretch further, housing costs remain an issue.)

States where it's possible to live on Social Security benefits alone

While this table lists the states where living on Social Security benefits alone is possible, that doesn't mean it's easy. Take note of the "monthly surplus" column and consider how far the average retiree would need to make that stretch.

State Median Monthly Benefit Monthly Housing Expenses Total Monthly Expenses Monthly Surplus Delaware $2,139 $555 $1,992 $147 Indiana $2,016 $504 $1,900 $116 Arizona $1,976 $531 $1,874 $102 Utah $2,007 $530 $1,933 $74 South Carolina $1,929 $486 $1,860 $69 West Virginia $1,861 $398 $1,806 $55 Alabama $1,853 $419 $1,805 $48 Nevada $1,841 $423 $1,805 $36 Tennessee $1883 $474 $1,870 $13 Michigan $2,067 $531 $2,056 $11

Why housing costs matter so much

With inflation, most Social Security recipients have little wiggle room. The cost of living remains fairly consistent across the country for those in relatively good health.

In other words, the cost of food, healthcare, and transportation doesn't vary much. What really separates those who can afford to live on Social Security benefits from those who can't tends to be housing costs.

The point of this study and similar studies is to help Americans understand what they can expect, and plan for retirement accordingly. Given that nearly 22 million seniors live on Social Security alone, it's particularly important to know where it's possible to get by and which states require you to have far more money saved.

For some, that may mean paying off a mortgage. For others, it may mean relocating to a less expensive part of the country. No matter what you plan to do in your senior years, if you still have the luxury of time to plan, it's best not to expect Social Security to cover all your bills.

