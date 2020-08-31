No More US Change Fees At United Airlines

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) announced that it is permanently waiving off change fees on all standard Economy and Premium cabin tickets for travel within the U.S., effective immediately.

The change fee policy applies to all standard Economy and Premium cabin tickets for travel within the U.S. 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Customers would not be limited in the number of times they adjust their flights.

In addition, the airline announced complimentary standby travel, letting all customers in all classes of service fly same-day standby for free.

From January 1, 2021, any United passenger can fly standby for free on a flight departing the day of their travel regardless of the type of ticket or class of service, a first among U.S. carriers. MileagePlus Premier members can confirm a seat on a different flight on the same day with the same departure and arrival cities as their original ticket if a seat in the same ticket fare class is available.

United Airlines also extended its waiver for new tickets issued through December 31, 2020, to permit unlimited changes with no fee. This policy applies to all ticket types issued after March 3, 2020 and is valid for domestic and international travel, the airline said.

Earlier this year, the carrier had announced that it would extend status for MileagePlus Premier and Global Services members through January 2022. United Airlines also reduced thresholds for Premier qualification by 50% for each status level, to make reaching an even higher status tier easier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.