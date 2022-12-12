ATOS

No mass layoffs for Atos in France, but organisation to "adjust" workforce in Europe - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 12, 2022 — 01:52 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - French IT firm Atos ATOS.PA, which is currently working on a split up after its shares slumped this year, does not plan mass layoffs in France, but plans to adjust its workforce on the European level.

"There will be no redundancy plan in France, where the new Atos would employ 5,700 people", the company's Chief Executive Nourdine Bihmane told business paper La Tribune.

"On the other hand, we have started a process of information and consultation with the employee representative bodies at European level, with a view to adjusting our organisation," he added.

He also said that Atos, which is spinning off its more strategic cybersecurity and services operations, dubbed Evidian, would be looking at all offers from investors, including foreign investors, for its remaining businesses.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

