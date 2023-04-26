No let-up seen on sugar price spike as Brazil harvest skids

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Global benchmark sugar prices are expected to remain supported even after rising this week to the highest since 2011 as a disappointing start to the season in Brazil, the world's largest producer, dissolves any hopes of short-term relief.

According to sugar market analysts and crop forecasters, above-average rains in April are preventing Brazilian mills from quickly producing sugar at the start of the season to address a supply tightness created by smaller crops in Asia.

Felippe Reis, a crop analyst at EarthDaily Analytics, estimates Brazil's centre-south region would have lost up to seven days of sugarcane harvesting operations in April due to rains seen at 91 millimeters (3.58 inches) versus the historical average of 66 millimeters.

"Cane crush during the first fortnight in April was much lower than initially planned by mills," said Luciana Torrezan, head of sugar analytics at S&P Global Commodity Insights, which projects days lost to rains at 5.5 for the first half of April.

Mills suspend harvesting under wet weather since the heavy harvesters can hardly move on the fields. Wet weather also reduces sugar content in sugarcane.

The problems in Brazil are leading to a perfect storm in the sugar market after dry weather cut China's production by 1 million tonnes and crops in India and Thailand came in lower than expected.

The situation boosted New York's raw sugar futures SBc1 as the spot contract nears the expiry on Friday, and despite high interest from traders to receive sugar at ICE exchange, not much delivery is expected.

"It is hard to take the risk to deliver something that you don't have if the counterparty is presenting the vessel immediately (to load it)," said sugar analyst Claudiu Covrig.

He only sees a possible cooling in the market if China releases some of its reserves or if funds decide to liquidate part of their large long position to cash in on profits.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.