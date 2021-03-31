Cryptocurrencies

No Joke: Chipotle to Give Away $200K in Free Burritos and Bitcoin on April 1

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Chipotle burrito

Fast-casual restaurant Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) said it will be giving away $100,000 in free burritos and $100,000 in bitcoin in honor of National Burrito Day on April 1.

In an announcement, the restaurant said it has teamed up with former Ripple Labs CTO Stefan Thomas to launch a new interactive game called “Burritos or Bitcoin.” 

The game has been inspired by Thomas, who famously lost the password to his hard drive that now has $387 million worth of bitcoin stored on it. 

Players will carry out a mock “chiptocurrency” rescue mission and crack the code of a digital wallet. The contestants will guess a valid six-digit code 10 times for a chance to win a free burrito or bitcoin on this website: burritosorbitcoin.com

Chipotle said 10,000 players will win a free burrito, 50 players will win $500 in bitcoin and three players will win $25,000 in bitcoin.

“National Burrito Day is a huge moment for Chipotle as our fans traditionally flock to our restaurants and digital platforms to order their favorites,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer.

Chipotle isn’t the first Tex-Mex chain to offer a cheeky take on the current crypto bull run. Taco Bell sold a set of taco-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) earlier this month.

The news was first teased on Twitter yesterday, with some dimwitted observers suspecting it was all a ruse.

As for today’s Crypto Twitter fascination: a bitcoin-themed tweet from the Teletubbies account.

