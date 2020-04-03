'No idea' if PM Johnson will end isolation on Friday, health minister says

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain's health minister said on Friday he had "no idea" if Prime Minister Boris Johnson's week-long isolation after testing positive for coronavirus would end on Friday.

"I don't know about his own personal medical condition. What I do know is I've been working with him every single day through this crisis," Health Minister Matt Hancock told ITV. "He's been working incredibly hard."

Asked if Johnson would be out of isolation on Friday, Hancock said: "I've absolutely no idea but what I do know is he's still working."

Johnson announced a week ago that he had tested positive and would be isolating in Downing Street.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)

