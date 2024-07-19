No Hurry and No Worries! $200 Is Coming for Oracle Stock.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I’m going to pound the table until my fists hurt. Your portfolio should include cloud computing and generative AI exposure. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) excels in cloud and AI software and services, and if you don’t already own some Oracle stock, now’s the time to start a share position.

My Oracle share-price target is $200, and maybe the stock will get there in 2024. If not, then it should hit $200 sometime next year. There’s no hurry and no worries when you’re investing in a top-notch technology firm like Oracle. So, let’s see what Oracle’s been up to lately as the company continues to offer cutting-edge AI and cloud-computing products.

Constructing a Bull Case for Oracle Stock

Data migration to the cloud is a necessity for big businesses in the 2020s. Yet, companies usually can’t do this on their own. Sometimes, they’ll turn to Oracle for help with mega-scale data migration.

For example, Hitachi Construction Machinery recently chose Oracle to help with migrating the company’s data. It’s a huge project with a gigantic company, as Hitachi Construction Machinery has over “400,000 units of construction equipment in operation worldwide.”

Hitachi Construction Machinery seeks to migrate its “large-scale core system to the public cloud” and ultimately “prepare for future AI implementation.” It speaks volumes that Hitachi Construction Machinery trusts Oracle to assist the company with this mission-critical project.

Evidently, Oracle can help Hitachi Construction Machinery migrate around 500 virtual servers and 100 databases. It’s a great example of how large businesses can count on Oracle for their data-migration needs.

Are You Ready for the ‘HeatWave’ This Summer?

Surely, it’s not a mere coincidence that Oracle chose the summer season to roll out its new HeatWave GenAI product. Generative AI is a red-hot topic on Wall Street, of course, and HeatWave GenAI could be a real sizzler in 2024’s second half.

Oracle might actually make history with this product. According to the company’s news release, HeatWave GenAI “includes the industry’s first in-database large language models.”

Furthermore, enterprise clients don’t need to have any AI expertise to benefit from this product. In addition, they don’t have to “move data to a separate vector database” when using HeatWave GenAI.

There’s a clear pattern forming here. Hitachi Construction Machinery didn’t have the ability to migrate massive amounts of data to the cloud, so they turned to Oracle for help.

Similarly, businesses will turn to Oracle when they don’t have the ability or know-how to enhance their databases with critical gen-AI functionalities.

Oracle Stock: Get on the Right Side of This Trade

The reasons to consider investing in Oracle just keep on piling up. Oracle’s cloud-segment revenue is growing, and the company has a strategic partnership with cybersecurity and AI-tech titan Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

To that, we can add the encouraging news items about Hitachi Construction Machinery and HeatWave. So, get on the right side of the Oracle stock trade before it’s too late. I don’t want you to miss the opportunity, as the Oracle share price is bound for $200 sooner or later.

