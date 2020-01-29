Commodities

No hot meals, blankets, magazines as airlines step up fight on virus

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Passengers on some flights to China will have to make do without hot meals or blankets and newspapers, as airlines step up measures to protect crew and travellers from a coronavirus that has killed more than 130 in the country.

