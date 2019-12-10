No Help Yet For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for Constitution Day, the Thai stock market had finished lower in nine straight sessions, tumbling more than 65 points or 4.1 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,550-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat ahead of the FOMC statement later today - with a hint of downside on trade concerns. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly lower again on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index shed 6.03 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 1,552.96 after trading between 1,548.01 and 1,559.93. Volume was 17.697 billion shares worth 40.704 billion baht. There were 1,071 decliners and 483 gainers, with 487 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 0.94 percent, while Thailand Airport plunged 2.99 percent, Asset World soared 3.54 percent, Bangkok Bank advanced 1.18 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.24 percent, BTS Group shed 0.70 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tumbled 1.89 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.68 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 0.62 percent, PTT perked 0.60 percent, PTT Exploration and Production accelerated 1.72 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rose 0.43 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.54 percent and TMB Bank, PTT Global Chemical, Banpu and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly negative as stocks showed a lack of direction again on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow shed 27.88 points or 0.10 percent to 27,881.72, while the NASDAQ lost 5.64 points or 0.07 percent to 8,616.18 and the S&P 500 fell 3.44 points or 0.11 percent to 3,132.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as House Democrats announcing an agreement on President Donald Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The deal will allow the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) - Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) - to move forward.

That follows conflicting reports regarding trade talks between the U.S. and China with expectations the U.S. may delay imposing more tariffs on Chinese goods. However, a deal is unlikely to be completed this week, reports said.

Traders also were reluctant to make moves ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday despite lingering concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January ended up $0.22 or 0.4 percent at $59.24 a barrel.

