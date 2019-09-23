No Help Yet For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, falling more than 40 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,620-point plateau and it's predicted to see continued consolidation again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on continuing concerns over the world economy. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financials were offset by support from the energy producers.

For the day, the index dropped 13.41 points or 0.82 percent to finish at 1,622.79 after trading between 1,620.77 and 1,636.16. Volume was 14.271 billion shares worth 45.153 billion baht. There were 1,059 decliners and 496 gainers, with 396 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info plunged 4.95 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.69 percent, Banpu advanced 0.85 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 1.39 percent, Bangkok Medical shed 0.84 percent, BTS Group lost 0.75 percent, Kasikornbank retreated 1.52 percent, Krung Thai Bank sank 1.14 percent, PTT perked 0.55 percent, PTT Exploration and Production added 0.81 percent, PTT Global Chemical gained 0.93 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.84 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.48 percent, TMB Bank tumbled 2.84 percent and Bangkok Expressway and Charoen Pokphand Foods were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is of no help as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow added 14.92 points or 0.06 percent to 26,949.99, while the NASDAQ lost 5.21 points or 0.06 percent to 8,112.46 and the S&P 500 fell 0.29 points or 0.01 percent to 2,991.78.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders continued to express uneasiness about the global economic outlook following the release of disappointing European economic data.

Waning optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal also weighed on the markets after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. last week and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Monday due to possible drop in crude oil supply following recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $58.64 a barrel.

