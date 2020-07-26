No Help Yet For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has closed lower in three straight sessions, sliding almost 30 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,200-point plateau and it may extend its losing streak on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on rising tensions between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the oil and chemical companies were offset by support from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the financial shares and automobile producers.

For the day, the index shed 15.75 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 2,200.44 after trading between 2,195.49 and 2,219.57. Volume was 979 million shares worth 16.1 trillion won. There were 583 gainers and 279 decliners.

Among the actives, KB Financial skidded 1.26 percent, while Hana Financial collected 0.70 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.18 percent, LG Electronics gained 0.55 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.58 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.01 percent, Lotte Chemical declined 0.86 percent, S-Oil sank 0.80 percent, POSCO shed 0.77 percent, SK Telecom retreated 1.65 percent, KEPCO added 0.52 percent, Hyundai Motors tumbled 1.61 percent, Kia Motors increased 0.54 percent and Shinhan Financial and SK Innovation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Friday and remained firmly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 182.41 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 26,469.89, while the NASDAQ lost 98.22 points or 0.94 percent to end at 10,363.18 and the S&P 500 fell 20.03 points or 0.62 percent to close at 3,215.63. For the week, the Dow sank 0.8 percent, the NASDAQ fell 1.3 percent and the S&P eased 0.3 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street also came amid concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after Beijing decided to revoke the license for the establishment and operation of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu.

The move comes just days after the U.S. government ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, amid accusations Chinese diplomats aided in economic espionage and the attempted theft of scientific research.

Worries about the continued spike in coronavirus cases also generated some negative sentiment, with daily new cases rising in the U.S. by at least 5 percent in 25 states.

Crude oil prices edged higher Friday as stronger than expected economic data from Europe and the U.S. helped ease worries about energy demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended higher by $0.22 or 0.5 percent at $41.29 a barrel.

