No Help Yet For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, tumbling almost 70 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,095-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on continued concerns over the prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index plummeted 28.72 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 2,096.60 after trading between 2,088.19 and 2,125.36. Volume was 571.79 million shares worth 5.4 trillion won. There were 748 decliners and 125 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 1.36 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.65 percent, Hana Financial retreated 2.05 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.92 percent, LG Electronics plunged 2.60 percent, LG Chem was down 1.45 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 2.18 percent, POSCO lost 0.90 percent, SK Telecom sank 1.23 percent, KEPCO fell 0.89 percent, Kia Motors eased 0.11 percent and Hyundai Motors was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be negative as stocks opened lower on Thursday and stayed that way throughout the day, extending losses from the previous session.

The Dow shed 54.80 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 27,766.29, while the NASDAQ lost 20.52 points or 0.24 percent to 8,506.21 and the S&P 500 fell 4.92 points or 0.15 percent to 3,103.54.

The continued weakness on Wall Street reflected renewed uncertainty about the U.S. and China finalizing a phase one trade deal after reports said completion of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits were unchanged last week. Also, the National Association of Realtors said U.S. existing home sales rebounded more than expected in October.

Crude oil prices rebounded from early losses and moved higher to their best levels in two months on Thursday, on news that OPEC and its allies will likely extent output cuts beyond March 2020. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $1.57 or 2.8 percent at $58.58 a barrel.

