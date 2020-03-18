No Help Yet For South Korea Bourse

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in six straight sessions, plunging almost 380 points or 21 percent in that span. Now at a 10-year closing low, the KOSPI sits just above the 1,590-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling on COVIC-19 fears. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished with heavy losses on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index tumbled 81.24 points, or 4.86 percent, to close at 1,591.20 after trading between 1,591.12 and 1,693.95. Volume was 714 million shares worth 9.36 trillion won. There were 790 decliners and 92 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 3.17 percent, while KB Financial fell 2.68 percent, Samsung Electronics lost 3.59 percent, LG Electronics was down 4.56 percent, Samsung SDI plummeted 9.96 percent, SK Hynix cratered 9.08 percent, POSCO tumbled 5.14 percent, SK Telecom sank 4.00 percent, KEPCO retreated 5.26 percent, Hyundai Motors plunged 8,24 percent, Kia Motors eased 0.20 percent and Hana Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains negative as stocks moved sharply lower again on Wednesday, extending recent weakness.

The Dow plummeted 1,338.46 points or 6.30 percent to end at 19,898.92, while the NASDAQ dropped 344.94 points or 4.70 percent to 6,989.84 and the S&P 500 tumbled 131.09 points or 5.18 percent to 2,398.10.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's strong gains amid continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 13.6 percent. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery plunged $47.90 to $1,477.90 an ounce

Crude oil prices crashed to their lowest level in 18 years on Wednesday as growing worries about an imminent recession due to the coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $6.58 or 24 percent at $20.37 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2002.

