No Help Yet For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sliding almost 30 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,195-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on disappointing earnings news. The European markets and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and industrial issues, while the properties came in mixed.

For the day, the index lost 16.37 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 3,196.63 after trading between 3,191.15 and 3,203.62. Volume was 1.44 billion shares worth 1.04 billion Singapore dollars. There were 227 decliners and 192 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Exchange plummeted 2.03 percent, while Singapore Airlines plunged 1.73 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 1.72 percent, SingTel skidded 1.25 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding retreated 0.99 percent, United Overseas Bank declined 0.92 percent, Ascendas REIT spiked 0.91 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 0.85 percent, DBS Group sank 0.82 percent, CapitaLand dropped 0.80 percent, Thai Beverage climbed 0.60 percent, Singapore Press Holdings shed 0.49 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.47 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.36 percent, Keppel Corp fell 0.30 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, Genting Singapore, CapitaLand Mall Trust, SembCorp Industries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Comfort DelGro all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Tuesday and stayed there most of day, although the NASDAQ peeked above the unchanged line at the session's end.

The Dow shed 165.89 points or 0.56 percent to end at 29,232.19, while the NASDAQ rose 1.57 points or 0.02 percent to 9,732.74 and the S&P 500 fell 9.87 points or 0.29 percent to 3,370.29.

The weakness on Wall Street came after tech giant Apple (AAPL) warned of weaker than previously forecast second quarter revenue. Apple expects to miss its forecast for Q2 due to lower iPhone production and weak Chinese demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Disappointing earnings news from Walmart (WMT) also weighed on the markets after the retail giant reported weaker than expected fourth quarter results and provided disappointing guidance.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said growth in New York manufacturing activity saw a notable acceleration in February. A separate report from the National Association of Home Builders showed a slight deterioration in homebuilder confidence in February.

Crude oil futures ended flat on Tuesday with traders weighing the impact of the coronavirus on global energy demand and OPEC and allies' move on production cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended at $52.05 a barrel, unchanged from previous close.

