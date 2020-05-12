No Help Yet For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one day after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 30 points or 0.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,590-point plateau and it figures to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns of a second wave of the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks, while the cement companies provided support.

For the day, the index dropped 50.37 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 4,588.73 after trading between 4,552.39 and 4,644.13.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia surrendered 2.02 percent, while Bank Mandiri plunged 5.20 percent, Bank Central Asia skidded 1.42 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 3.68 percent, Indosat plummeted 5.21 percent, Indocement climbed 1.32 percent, Semen Indonesia advanced 1.25 percent, Indofood Suskes tanked 3.07 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 2.83 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 2.33 percent, Timah fell 2.44 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks were lackluster for much of Tuesday's trade before heading firmly south late in the day.

The Dow tumbled 457.21 points or 1.89 percent to finish at 23,764.78, while the NASDAQ plunged 189.79 points or 2.06 percent to 9,002.55 and the S&P 555 sank 60.60 points or 2.05 percent to end at 2,870.12.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street may have reflected renewed coronavirus concerns after Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of "suffering and death" if the country reopens prematurely.

Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, and other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Fauci told the committee a vaccine is essential to stopping the spread of the coronavirus but noted a usable vaccine will not be ready in the near term.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as traders created fresh long positions on hopes output cuts by major producers will help offset concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.64 or 6.8 percent at $25.78 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.