No Help Yet For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, tumbling more than 170 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,055-point plateau and it's looking at another weak lead again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative recession fears and demand concerns. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 82.83 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 6,055.42 after trading between 6,051.69 and 6,154.00.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.65 percent, while Bank Mandiri plunged 5.43 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.17 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 4.81 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia skidded 3.44 percent, Indosat plummeted 5.65 percent, Indocement retreated 4.68 percent, Semen Indonesia lost 2.23 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.66 percent, Bumi Resources sank 3.33 percent, Aneka Tambang fell 3.66 percent, Vale Indonesia declined 1.48 percent and Timah cratered 5.76 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is poor as stocks moved sharply lower on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's losses and sending the major averages to their lowest closing levels in a month.

The Dow shed 494.42 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 26,078.62, the NASDAQ lost 123.44 points or 1.56 percent to 7,785.25 and the S&P 500 fell 52.64 points or 1.79 percent to 2,887.61.

The sell-off on Wall Street came on disappointing jobs data from payroll processor ADP, which said private sector employment climbed less than expected.

Investors are increasingly nervous about Friday's more closely watched monthly jobs report from the Labor Department, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a third straight week and on worries about a likely drop in global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $0.98 or 1.8 percent at $52.64 a barrel.

