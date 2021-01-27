No Help Yet For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, plummeting more than 860 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 29,300-point plateau and it's looking at another red light again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft due to coronavirus relief package concerns and heavy speculative trading. The European and U.S. markets were solidly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financials, properties, technology stocks, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index dropped 93.73 points 0.32 percent to finish at 29,297.53 after trading between 29,194.37 and 29,636.63.

Among the actives, CNOOC surged 6.05 percent, while Meituan plummeted 3.86 percent, WuXi Biologics plunged 3.20 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tanked 2.80 percent, Alibaba Group soared 2.60 percent, Hengan International spiked 2.58 percent, Galaxy Entertainment accelerated 2.44 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 2.10 percent, Techtronic Industries rallied 1.99 percent, ANAT Sports skidded 1.95 percent, AAC Technologies retreated 1.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 1.60 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical perked 1.45 percent, Henderson Land advanced 1.40 percent, Sands China added 1.30 percent, CITIC gained 1.13 percent, AIA Group sank 0.94 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.80 percent, Power Assets perked 0.61 percent, Wharf Real Estate shed 0.59 percent, China Resources Land rose 0.46 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.23 percent, BOC Hong Kong increased 0.21 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was up 0.18 percent, Ping An Insurance eased 0.05 percent and New World Development was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday and the losses accelerated going into the close.

The Dow plunged 633 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 30,303.17, while the NASDAQ tumbled 355.47 points or 2.61 percent to end at 13,270.60 and the S&P 500 dropped 98.85 points or 2.57 percent to close at 3,750.77.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as traders worried about recent speculative trading by retail investors amid continued spikes by heavily shorted stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - which skyrocketed on the day, leading to concerns hedge funds may need to sell other securities to offset their mounting losses.

Stocks sank further following the Federal Reserve's first monetary policy announcement of the year. The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected and will maintain its asset purchase program at the current pace. But traders were disappointed the central bank did not provide clarity about the outlook for its bond purchases.

In earnings news, shares of aerospace leader Boeing (BA) and coffee giant Starbucks (SBUX) tumbled after disappointing reports, while shares of Microsoft (MSFT) ticked higher after beating the street.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for manufactured durable goods rose by much less than expected in December.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after data showed a substantial drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week, although the upside was limited by ongoing demand concerns caused by the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.24 or 0.5 percent at $52.85 a barrel.

