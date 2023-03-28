No hasty lowering of rates in Poland, says c.banker Dabrowski

Adds quotes and background throughout

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - There will be no hasty lowering of interest rates in Poland, central banker Ireneusz Dabrowski told state-run news agency PAP on Tuesday, amid speculation over when the cost of credit could fall.

Although the National Bank of Poland (NBP) has not officially closed the tightening cycle it began in 2021, Governor Adam Glapinski has said further hikes were unlikely and markets have focussed on when rates could come down.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) holds its next rate-setting meeting on April 4-5. The main rate has been at 6.75% since September.

"In my opinion, there will certainly be no hasty reduction of interest rates," Dabrowski was quoted as saying. "We will watch the changing economic situation very carefully and we cannot afford to cut interest rates too quickly."

Dabrowski also said that it was too soon to definitively close the hiking cycle.

"It seems that the current level of interest rates is adequate and will stabilise the situation," he said. "However, the current turmoil in the financial markets indicates that the announcement of a final pause in the interest rate hike cycle is still definitely premature."

