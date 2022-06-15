No gas supply risk this summer despite reduced flows from the east, French pipeline operator says

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - France's main pipeline operator GRTgaz sees no supply risks for consumers in the euro zone's second-biggest economy this summer despite recent Russian export reductions, a spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Flows entering the country through pipeline links at its eastern border, mainly from Germany, were down 60% in the first five months of the year when compared to 2021, the spokesman said, but this was compensated by higher imports from Spain and increased capacities at methane terminals.

European gas flows have come under close scrutiny as fuel prices rise sharply in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The gas injection campaign in French storage facilities started earlier than in previous years, with storage levels rising from 19% at the end of the winter to over 55% today", the GRTgaz spokesman said.

"Under these circumstances, no difficulties are expected during the summer to satisfy the needs of French consumers."

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Wednesday announced a further cut in the amount of gas it can pump through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, a move Germany's economy minister said was aimed at sowing uncertainty and pushing up fuel prices.

Uniper UN01.DE, Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas, said deliveries from Russia were down a quarter from agreed to volumes, adding that it was able to procure missing volumes from other sources.

The GRTgaz spokesman did not comment on the impact of Russia's latest gas export reductions on French inbound flows.

France's main gas supplier Engie ENGIE.PA was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sandra Maler)

