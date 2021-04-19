No FX sales by Turkey's cenbank since November -finance minister

ISTANBUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank has not conducted foreign-exchange sales transactions since November, when both its governor and the finance minister were replaced, Lutfi Elvan, the current finance minister said on Monday.

In an NTV televised interview, Lutfi Elvan said it would be useful to announce data covering past FX sales, which he said were legal, but added that this was a decision for the central bank.

The government has come under pressure from opposition parties to account for an estimated $128 billion in dollar sales by state banks in 2019 and 2020 that were meant to support the lira, but which badly depleted the central bank's reserves.

(Reporting Ezgi Erkoyun, Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler)

