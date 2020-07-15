US Markets

No formal requests yet to private sector under G20 debt payment freeze - IIF

Andrea Shalal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Private creditors have not received any formal requests from countries for debt service suspension under the G20 initiative, the Institute for International Finance (IIF) said on Wednesday, ahead of Saturday's meeting of Group of 20 finance officials.

IIF, which represents banks and other global financial institutions, said some of the 73 countries eligible for the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) and others that were not eligible had made informal requests about deferring interest on bonds. Some creditors expressed concern about the "lack of data transparency" surrounding the G20 debt moratorium.

The group also noted that market access was improving for most of the poorest countries, but others outside that group were seeing more improvement, and the overall cost of borrowing remained relatively high.

