No formal investigation into AI chips, EU antitrust regulators say

Credit: REUTERS/NVIDIA

October 02, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have not opened a formal investigation into chips used for artificial intelligence, the European Commission said on Monday, days after the French competition authority raided Nvidia NVDA.O for alleged anti-competitive practices.

"There is no formal investigation by the Commission into the matter you refer to," a spokesperson for the EU executive said in an email to Reuters when asked about the issue.

Nvidia had declined to comment following the French raid.

Bloomberg News last week said the EU antitrust watchdog was informally collecting views on potentially abusive practices in the market for graphics process units.

